Meals on Wheels and Senior Outreach Services (MOWSOS) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Sky Power Solar, the local SunPower commercial dealer, to install a solar electricity…

Post Thanksgiving in the Parks After the turkey dinner and televised football games, there’s lots to do outdoors in the East Bay Regional Parks during Thanksgiving weekend. For example, there’s a post-turkey day dog excursion…

San Ramon Sells Former City Hall for $6.1 Million The City of San Ramon has closed on a sale agreement for the four City Hall parcels at 2220, 2222, 2226 and 2228 Camino Ramon. The final sale price to…

Three Appointed to Danville Town Council Danville Town Council's decision to forgo November election will save $40,300 In a special meeting Thursday, August 25, 2016, the Danville Town Council adopted a resolution cancelling the November 8, 2016…

Danville Native Enters U.S. Naval Academy Donald P. Lofe, III, a graduate of De La Salle High School in Concord, California was inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2020 Thursday, June 30, 2016 and began six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training…

State Assembly Remembers Mary C. Warren Assemblywoman Baker Leads Assembly In Adjourning In Memory Of Mary C. Warren Assemblywoman Catharine Baker (R-San Ramon) led her colleagues in adjourning today’s Assembly session in memory of Mary…

Concord Library to Close August 22 for Facility Upgrades The Contra Costa County Library and the City of Concord have approved a two-week closure as part of a facility refresh project for the Concord Library at 2900 Salvio Street.…