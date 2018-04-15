Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

Suspect driving stolen vehicle attempted to evade police

A 49 year old man is facing charges following a brief police pursuit Saturday afternoon that ended with a single vehicle crash.

Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident began at 2:58 p.m. when the Automated License Plate Reader cameras sent out a notification of a white 1998 Nissan Maxima listed as stolen out of Oakland. At 3:01 p.m. officers located the vehicle on westbound Camino Tassajara at Woodside Drive and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Hurst, 49, of Milpitas, fled westbound at a high rate of speed. The pursuit lasted only a short time before Hurst lost control of the vehicle and crashed into trees in the median before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Hurst fled the vehicle on foot and was captured by police moments later. Hurst suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment. Following treatment, he will be transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Hurst is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

As a result of the accident, Camino Tassajara will remain closed at Glasgow Circle until approximately 7:00 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

