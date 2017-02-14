Roadwork Projects Feb. 13-15 in Danville

Projects range from pothole patching to slide repair

Crews will be out in several different areas next week engaging in road repairs. The projects next week include:

Feb. 13 – 15, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Excavation and slide repair eastbound on Diablo Road between Fairview Dr and Avenida Nueva. During the work the eastbound lane will be closed and signal crews will be on hand to control traffic flow. Expect delays through the work area.

Feb. 13, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pothole patching at various locations. Crews will be repairing potholes both east and westbound on Sycamore Valley Road as well as various neighborhoods.

Feb. 13, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pavement replacement in the entry to the Park and Ride facility off of Sycamore Valley Road. Only two lanes (entry and exit) will be available to commuters using the Park and Ride while the work is underway.

Motorists are asked to use caution, slow down in roadwork areas and expect delays.

For more information, contact Civil Engineering Associate Guillermo Santolaya at (925) 314-3352 or [email protected].

