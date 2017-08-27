Twelfth Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony + Essay Contest

By Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley

The Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley will be hosting their twelfth free Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday September 11 to honor the first responders to the 9/11/2001 attack on New York--firefighter, police, and veterans. This event will feature prominent guest speakers, joint Police and Fire Dept. Honor Guard, hundreds of Boy and Girl Scouts with an array of American Flags and the Monte Vista High School Choir.

Date: Monday, September 11, 2017

Time: Commencement, 5:30 PM; Conclusion, 6:20 PM.

Location: All Wars Memorial

Oak Hill Park

3005 Stone Valley Road, Danville, CA 94526

Keynote Speaker: Derek McGinnis, Marine Medical Corpsman and Sentinel of Freedom graduate after returning severely injured from his last deployment to the Global War on Terror in the Middle East.

“The accomplishment of running in the 10k was a world apart from the nightmare of November 9, 2004.”, Derek McGinnis. A suicide bomber had driven his vehicle into Derek’s Humvee ambulance.

An essay competition is open to students living in the San Ramon Valley (prizes up to $500, due September 23, details “Since 9/11/2001, our military has been deployed in the Global War on Terrorism. What can Americans do to help our injured veterans after they return from deployments in combat zones?” Sponsor: PG&E is open tostudents living in the San Ramon Valley (prizes up to $500, due September 23, details www.srvexchangeclub.org .) TOPIC:PG&E

Cash Prizes for the essay contest are: High School $500, $300, $100; Middle School $300, $100, $75; Elementary. $100, $75, $50. For due dates and format, go to for the essay contest are: High School $500, $300, $100; Middle School $300, $100, $75; Elementary. $100, $75, $50. For due dates and format, go to www.srvexchangeclub.org

For Information on Exchange Club of SRV please contact our website at on Exchange Club of SRV please contact our website at srvexchangeclub.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

