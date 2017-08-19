Abstract Sanctuary Features Paintings Bay Area Artists

The Town of Danville presents Abstract Sanctuary, an art exhibition opening on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the Village Theatre & Art Gallery. Abstract Sanctuary invites the audience to take a journey back in time to revel in the ancient technique of painting called encaustic painting. Encaustic painting dates back to the 1st Century Common Era when Greeks were painting in Egypt. Melted beeswax is layered upon the panel and adds texture and movement to the artwork giving it a distinctive quality that differs from traditional paintings done with acrylic or oils. In addition to acting as a varnish to protect the pure color pigment used to create the work, the melted wax adds to the ethereal quality of the pieces. Artwork by the three following artists will be on view: Barbara Maricle, Sandi Miot, and Mira White. Mira White, educator and artist also serves as the guest curator for this exhibition.

An Opening Reception for the exhibition Abstract Sanctuary is scheduled for Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is a FREE family-friendly event that will delight people of all ages. Complimentary refreshments will be served at the opening reception.

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery is located at 233 Front Street in Danville. The Gallery is open to visitors Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. The Gallery is always open one hour before performances in the Theatre. The Art Gallery is closed on Sundays. The exhibition will run through April 15, 2017.

For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected]

