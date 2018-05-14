Art Chat with Acclaimed Artist Brian Rutenberg

Public invited to hear Rutenberg speak June 3

Danville residents are invited to come and hear renowned artist Brian Rutenberg speak about his craft and his body of work during Art Chat, June 3, 2018, at the Village Theatre & Art Gallery, 233 Front Street.

Rutenberg is widely considered to be one of the finest American painters of his generation; he has spent forty years honing a distinctive method of compressing the rich color and form of his native coastal South Carolina into complex landscape paintings that imbue material reality with a deep sense of place.

Rutenberg is a Fulbright Scholar, a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow, a Basil Alkazzi USA Award recipient, an Irish Museum of Modern Art visiting artist program participant, and has had over two hundred exhibitions throughout North America. Rutenberg's paintings are included in such museum collections as Yale University Art Gallery, The Butler Institute of American Art, Bronx Museum of Art, Peabody Essex Museum of Art, Greenville County Museum of Art, Provincetown Art Association and Museum, South Carolina State Museum, and many others.

His popular YouTube videos "Brian Rutenberg Studio Visits" are viewed daily by people all over the world. Radius Books published a full color monograph in 2008. Brian's new book, Clear Seeing Place, was released in October 2016 and is an Amazon #1 bestseller.

Art Chat featuring Brian Rutenberg is a free program offered by the Town of Danville. It is set for June 3, 2018 at The Village Theatre Art Gallery, 233 Front Street in Danville.

For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected].

