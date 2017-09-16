AB 79 to improve accounting of greenhouse gas emissions

Bill to Eliminate Dirty Coal Headed to the Governor

(Sacramento)- AB 79, authored by Assemblymember Marc Levine, (D-Marin County), was approved by the State Legislature today. AB 79 tasks the California Air Resources Board with updating its methodology regarding “Unspecified Energy” sources. This legislation ensures that by January 2021 energy coming into the state as “unspecified” will have more accurate greenhouse gas emission accounting and will reinforce California’s role as a world leader in climate protection policy.

The bill will increase transparency in California’s energy market giving energy suppliers the ability to source energy that produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions. With President Trump’s promise to prop up the coal industry there has been concern that coal-fired energy would make its way into California through the spot market where unspecified energy is procured.

“Californians need to know how much carbon emitting energy sources are in our electric grid so we can eliminate our dependence on coal,” said Assemblymember Levine. “This bill will make sure Trump can’t shovel dirty coal energy into California.”

“AB 79 will make sure customers get accurate information about the climate impacts of their electricity, and SCP is grateful for Assemblymember Levine's leadership on transparency,” said Sonoma Clean Power Chief Executive Officer, Geof Syphers.

The bill will also require the California Air Resources Board to report back to the Legislature with any barriers they face to achieving more granular reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from unspecified energy sources.

AB 79 advances to Governor’s office for his signature.

Assemblymember Levine represents the 10th Assembly District, which includes Marin and Sonoma Counties.

