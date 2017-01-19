C C Co. Issues Proclamation of Local Flooding Emergency

January Storm Surge Causes Significant Damage

Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa today signed a proclamation of local emergency in response to winter storm damage from flooding that has occurred in a variety of locations throughout the unincorporated parts of the County. The local emergency declaration will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for ratification in a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. The emergency status enables the County to be eligible for disaster relief funding that might be available in the future.

The strong series of storms has led to widespread flooding, mudslides, sinkholes and damage to public buildings, flood control facilities and roadways. Notably, Alhambra Valley Road remains closed between Bear Creek and Castro Ranch Roads. Signs and message boards remain in place to alert drivers, and alternate routes are marked on the map below. There is no estimate yet on a date for reopening Alhambra Valley Road.

Morgan Territory Road remains open only to local traffic between Marsh Creek and Manning Roads, with the goal of reopening entirely next week.

With more rain on the way, and the ground still very saturated from previous storms, you’re encouraged to use any gaps in the rain to prepare for the next wave, checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage. If you're concerned about flooding at your home or business, it’s not too late to visit one of the free sandbag stations located throughout the county. Please note that you'll need to bring a shovel, but bags and sand are available for free. Find out details regarding County sandbag sites at www.cccounty.us/sandbags.

County Public Works Maintenance road crews maintain the storm drain inlets through a program of annual inspection and cleaning. To report a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet please call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313- 7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646- 2441.

Important phone numbers and webpages:

(925) 313-7000 Public Works Maintenance Division- For emergencies during normal business hours

(707) 551-4100 California Highway Patrol- For emergencies after hours

(925) 646-2441 Contra Costa County Sheriffs Dispatch- For emergencies after hours

http://www.cccounty.us/sandbags - Contra Costa County Sand Bag Locations

http://www.cccounty.us/5906/Winter-Storm-Preparedness - Winter Storm Preparedness

http://www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/5895/Flooding - Information- Flood Information

http://www.cccounty.us/332/FEMA-Floodplain - Program- FEMA Floodplain Program

http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/1578/Flood-Forecast - Information- How to Flood Forecast

http://www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/5907/Flood- Preparedness - California Flood Preparedness

