Popular Bay Area Comic at the Village Theatre Oct 7

Hilarity is in the making as San Francisco Bay Area favorite Scott Capurro returns to the Village Theatre & Art Gallery! Stand-up comic Capurro, a frequent guest on Sarah and Vinnie’s morning show on Alice 97.3, draws fans from all over the world when he performs to sold out houses. Please be aware: this show features adult themes and is recommended for18 and over only.

Not one to shy away from bold, audacious, and controversial humor, Capurro regales his audiences with stories inspired by his life— stories so outrageous that they must be true! His sharp sense of wit has been described as relentless, utterly fearless, and incredibly funny.

Scott Capurro performs at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets are $25.00. Tickets at the door will be $30.00. Seating is general admission.

Beer and wine will be sold courtesy of McGah’s Pub and Pianos.

To purchase tickets, visit www.villagetheatreshows.com or call (925) 314-3400 .

