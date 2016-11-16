Career Online High School at County Library

Career Online High School Program Available for Free to Residents

The Contra Costa County Library is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School. The program is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.

“Earning a high school diploma is a life-changing achievement,” said County Librarian Terry Speiker. “Byoffering Career Online High School, we’re empowering our residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”

Career Online High School is a program brought to public libraries by Gale, a part of Cengage Learning, and is part of the world’s first accredited, private online school district.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Contra Costa County Library to offer Career Online High School and give residents access to education and the potential to change their lives,” said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager for Gale.

The Contra Costa County Library will award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers. Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs each student with an Academic Coach, who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material. Classes are supported by board-certified instructors and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-growth, high-demand career fields (across a wide spectrum from child care and education to certified transportation), before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.

Residents can learn more about Career Online High School at any of the 26 Contra Costa County Library branches or by visiting the library’s website http://ccclib.org/cohs/