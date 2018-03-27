Ceremony to Honor Street Smarts Video Contest Winners

Street Smarts Presents the 12th Annual “Be Reel!” Video Contest Awards Ceremony

The 2017/18 Street Smarts "Be Reel" Video Contest Award Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Danville Village Theatre and Art Gallery located at 233 Front Street in Danville. Doors open at 6:20 p.m. and ceremony begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required to attend ceremony.

New categories include:

Best Acting / Voice Acting

Best Use of Music

Best Plot / Storyline

Best Editing

Best Use of Special Effects / Animation

Best Overall

Some highlights of the evening include: viewing of each category finalist video, announcement of first place video for each category, "Best Overall" announcement, and door prize drawing for all students attending that evening!

The Street Smarts Video Contest Awards Ceremony will air on the following dates on Contra Costa Television:

Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Friday, April 13 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

CCTV is available to watch in Contra Costa County on Comcast channel 27, Astound channel 32, and AT&T U-verse channel 99 CCTV is also available to watch via live streaming at www.contracostatv.org .

For more information, please visit: Video Contest Awards Ceremony

We look forward to seeing you there!

