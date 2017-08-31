Cooling Centers Available during Extreme Heat 

Residents invited to use cooling centers during triple digit temperatures

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures approaching 110 degrees for Friday and Saturday, and residents are invited to use Town of Danville cooling centers to help stay cool in the extreme heat. For members of our active senior and adult community, the Town has buildings that can be used as 'cooling centers' during times of excessive heat. These include:

Danville Community Center, 420 Front St: Open 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017

Danville Public Library, 400 Front St: Open 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, September 1-2, 2017

Danville Senior Center, 115 E. Prospect Ave: Open 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017

Residents with no access to air conditioning are encouraged to use the centers as a means of staying cool. In the extreme heat, residents should limit outdoor activities when possible, stay hydrated and be watchful for signs of heat related illness.

