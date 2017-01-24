Homeless Count in Contra Costa Jan. 26-27

Annual Count of Homeless Contra Costa Residents Scheduled Jan. 26-27

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) will conduct its annual count of homeless county residents at the end of January. CCHS’s Division of Health, Housing and Homeless Services, its community partners and volunteers will document both sheltered and unsheltered people in the area who need permanent housing.

The count will be held over two days, January 26 and 27. Contra Costa residents who are experiencing homelessness will be surveyed at many locations across the county.

Data from this effort help government, service providers and community advocates develop effective responses to the challenges facing local people who are experiencing homelessness. The information is also a required part of the county’s requests for federal and state funding for homeless services. Data gathered during this year’s count will not be available for several weeks.

During the 2016 count, approximately 3,500 people were identified as homeless in Contra Costa County. For more information about the count and homeless services in the county, visit cchealth.org/homeless/council/point-in-time.php

