Courts at Diablo Vista to Close for Maintenance

Basketball and tennis courts resurfacing set for May 29

Work is set to begin next week on a repair and resurfacing project at Diablo Vista Park. Maintenance Services Director Jed Johnson said crews will be filling in cracks in the basketball and tennis courts, resurfacing them, and putting a protective coat on them.

The work runs from May 29 – June 3, 2018, during which time they will be closed to use. They should be open for use by 8:00 a.m. on June 4, 2018.

The Town of Danville apologizes for the inconvenience.

For more information, contact Maintenance Services Supervisor John Teixiera at (925) 314-3416 or [email protected].

