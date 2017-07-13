Danville Announces New Police Chief

Chief Steve Simpkins returns to Sheriff’s Office, Allan Shields named Chief

Change is coming to the Danville Police Department beginning July 8, 2017 as Chief Steve Simpkins will be returning to a new assignment with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and Lt. Allan Shields is appointed to the position of Danville Police Chief.

Simpkins, who accepted the assignment to be Danville’s fifth Police Chief in 2010, is a 23 year veteran of the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office. Over his seven years as Danville Police Chief, Simpkins promoted a solid community outreach program, increased enforcement and investigation, and improvements in technology that allowed for the department to operate more efficiently.

Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said, “ Chief Simpkins has done an outstanding job of serving Danville and leading our Police Department. He’s passionate about community engagement and working in partnership with our residents and businesses to keep our community safe. Every year, Danville is ranked among the safest communities in California.. We wish him well as he moves on to his next assignment with the Sheriff’s Office”.

Chief Simpkins will be recognized by the Town Council at their July 5, 2017 meeting. On his return to the Sheriff’s Office, Simpkins will oversee the Coroner’s Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

Chosen to head up the Danville Police moving forward is Lt. Allan Shields. After four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, Shields joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1999, and has served as the Administrative Lieutenant for the Danville Police Department since 2013. He resides in Danville with his wife, Christine, and their three children, Aidan, Ethan, and Mitchell.

Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with Chief Shields in this new capacity. He’s thoroughly familiar with our community and our Department and brings the perfect combination of experience and leadership to be our next Chief.”

Chief Shields will be formally introduced at the Town Council meeting on July 18, 2017.

