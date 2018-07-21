Danville Bank Robbery Suspect Located

Danville's First Republic bank robbery suspect found dead in Southern California

The suspect in the July 12, 2018 robbery of the First Republic Bank has been found, following a similar robbery in Santa Barbara County.

Police Chief Allan Shields said the day after the Danville bank robbery, Danville detectives, using the Town’s ALPR camera system, identified the suspect vehicle, a red Nissan Altima, and later the driver as Keith David Goodwin, 41, of Fresno. On July 14, 2018, Detectives secured a warrant for Goodwin’s arrest in connection with the robbery of the First Republic Bank. Danville PD had been working closely with the FBI and other local agencies throughout the state to attempt to locate and arrest Goodwin.

On July 20, 2018, Chief Shields received a report from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office that at approximately 10:45 a.m, a suspect identified as Goodwin robbed a bank in Goleta, CA. Goodwin fled the scene of the robbery and ran into a nearby nail salon where he went into the restroom. The building was evacuated and Goodwin was found dead in the bathroom of an apparent single gunshot wound.

Goodwin was suspected of robbing at least nine banks throughout California in the last two months.

For more information, contact Lt. Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].

