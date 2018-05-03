Come to Danville Open Studios Tour May 5 & 6

Town of Danville sponsors tour of local artists’ spaces

The community is invited to spend the weekend touring the creative spaces of several working artists, as the Town of Danville sponsors a two-day Artists’ Open Studios event.

This FREE event is set for May 5-6, 2018. From 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day, the public will be able to visit artists’ studios throughout Danville, view their work, and purchase pieces.

“Danville is a town focused on the arts, and Open Studios will be a great addition,” said Recreation, Arts and Community Services Director Henry Perezalonso. “We appreciate the efforts of the Arts Commission to bring this event back to the community.”

Headquarters for the event will be the Village Theatre & Art Gallery, 233 Front Street. Members of the public will be able to view the artists’ work and obtain maps that will indicate the studios they can visit.

This is a self-guided tour which interested community members can conduct at their own pace. Guide books to the Open Studio locations will be available for pick for pick up at the Village Theatre Art Gallery the day of. Guide books are also available online at https://tinyurl.com/OpenSudiosGuideBook.

Artist locations will be clearly indicated on the maps provided at the gallery as well as by signs prominently displayed outside each studio location.

For more information, contact Program Supervisor Tamara Whitney

at (925) 314-3426 or [email protected].

