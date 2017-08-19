Danville Police Department to Hold Open House for Community

The community is invited to come meet the officers of the Danville Police Department and learn about the DPD at their upcoming Open House.

The Open House, held every other year, is an opportunity for the public to come to the Danville Police Department, 510 La Gonda Way, and tour the facility. Equipment and vehicles will be on display, demos will be held, officers will be available to talk to residents, and hot dogs and popcorn will be provided.

Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the biennial event is part of the DPD’s ongoing efforts to create a strong and lasting partnership with the community.

“Events like the Open House are an opportunity for us to meet with residents, show who we are, explain how we do things, and foster those relationships,” Shields said. “We feel that outreach is a vital part in creating an environment of trust and confidence with our community.”

The Danville Police Department Open House will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Lt. Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].

