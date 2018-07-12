Danville Police Seek Suspect in Bank Robbery

Firearm used in First Republic Bank Robbery

Danville Police are seeking a suspect in connection with the Thursday morning bank robbery of First Republic Bank.=

Police Chief Allan Shields said at approximately 11:53 a.m., July 12, 2018, officers responded to the First Republic Bank at 680 Hartz Avenue for a report of an armed Bank Robbery. In the incident, the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from a teller. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled north on Hartz Avenue toward School Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with fair complexion and acne scars, 6’ 1”, 260-270 lbs, 40-50 years old, wearing tan cargo pants, a salmon polo shirt and a white hat with the American flag on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steve Stapleton at 925-314-3700 or [email protected]. Tips can also be reported anonymously by texting “danvillepd” and the tip to 888-777.

