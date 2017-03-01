Danville Sports Fields / Dog Park Remain Closed

Very wet winter results in delayed opening of sports fields

The planned end of the annual sports field moratorium, initially set for March 1, 2017, has been delayed due to the effects of the heavy rains in Danville this winter.

Maintenance Superintendent Dave Casteel said crews have been monitoring the grass athletic fields and the Canine Corral dog park at Hap Magee Ranch Park throughout the winter and have determined that opening the fields and dog park now would result in damage to the fields.

“The ground remains very saturated at this time, and opening them up to regular use would lead to rutting and tears in the turf,” Casteel said. He added, “By holding off on opening the fields, they will be better able to withstand the normal wear and tear and require less repairs over time.”

Casteel said Maintenance Services would continue to monitor the sports fields and, weather permitting, could reopen them to public use by mid-March.

Residents can check on the status of the sports fields and dog park by checking the recorded hotline at (925) 314-3484

For more information, contact Maintenance Superintendent Dave Casteel at (925) 314-3450, or email [email protected].

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

