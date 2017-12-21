Danville Tree Work Scheduled

Work set at Danville Library and Danville South Park Week of Dec 26

Residents are advised that tree maintenance work has been scheduled for the early part of next week, which will affect parking near both Danville South Park and the Danville Library/Danville Community Center.

Crews will be on hand on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Danville South Park. From 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For residents safety, the play area will be closed during that time, and parking on Serene Court near the play area will also be affected as well. Signage denoting the closure will be posted at the park.

Work is also set for Tuesday and Wednesday, December 26-27, 2018 at the Danville Library/Danville Community Center, 400 Front St. Crews will be on the east side of the parking lot, and parking will be closed in that area, for safety reasons.

For more information, contact Maintenance Services Supervisor John Teixeira at (925) 314-3416 or [email protected].

