Diablo Rd Closed Due to Downed Tree

Falling tree damaged power lines and pole

Motorists who use Diablo Rd on their daily commute will need to seek alternate routes today, after an overnight incident has resulted in the closure of the roadway from Calle Arroyo to Avenida Nueva.

Sometime around 1:00 a.m. a large eucalyptus tree along Diablo Rd fell into the roadway, causing damage to power lines and a power pole. PG&E crews have been on scene since early this morning and are expected to remain there throughout the day.

Due to the damage, several power poles along that stretch of Diablo Rd will need to be replaced, causing the road to remain closed at least until early evening. No set time has been given for the road to reopen.

Signs in the Diablo neighborhood have been posted stating that the area is Local Traffic Only. Through traffic is being turned back. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until the road has reopened.

For maintenance information, contact Maintenance Services Director Jed Johnson at (925) 314-3450 or for emergency services information contact the Danville Police Duty Sergeant at (925) 314-3720.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

