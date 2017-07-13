Discovery Counseling Center Receives $10,000 from Devil Mtn. Run

June 19, 2017 - Danville, CA. Kataylst Events, LLC, the race company behind the popular Devil Mountain Run, presented a check for $10,000 to Discovery Counseling Center of the San Ramon Valley before the Forward Motion Sports' Wednesday Night Run on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. The sum represents proceeds from the 39th running of the Danville race which was held on May 7 of this year. Katalyst Events has donated proceeds to Discovery every year since 2013 when it took over production of the race.

Chris McCrary, founder of Katalyst Events says, "Being able to donate $10,000 to Discovery Counseling Center is incredibly gratifying and is a wonderful testament to what we can do together as a community. The work that Discovery performs day in and day out is benefitting our kids and our community in ways we may not even be aware of - keeping our kids and families mentally and emotionally fit is such important work.”

“We are blessed to have the amazing support of the town of Danville, Danville Police and the hundreds of volunteers it takes to put on an event like the Devil Mountain Run. We are truly fortunate to have an amazing title sponsor in Herrmann and Cooke Wealth Management as well as supporting sponsors like Newmark Cornish & Carey, Kaiser Permanente and of course Forward Motion Sports. Without their support, an event like the Devil Mountain Run simply couldn't happen.”

Discovery Counseling Center of the San Ramon Valley has been dedicated to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for individuals and families in the greater San Ramon Valley for more than 40 years.

Executive Director Kathy Chiverton says, “The Devil Mountain Run is an important way that Discovery Counseling Center helps raise awareness about the prevalence of mental health challenges (at least one in five Americans is struggling with a mental health condition) and the importance of early intervention. You wouldn’t wait 10 years to get help if you were experiencing symptoms of cancer or diabetes, but that is the average time people wait to get treatment for mental health conditions.”

The Devil Mountain Run features a 5K, 10K, Mile of Truth, the Buddi Love Dog Mile and a free Kids’ Fun Run. The race is held the first Sunday of May. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the race.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

