Dynamo by Eugene O’Neill in January

Nursery rhymes have Mother Goose. The Gold Country has the Mother Lode. The Beatles have Mother Mary. India has Mother Teresa. Computers have Motherboards. Bertolt Brecht has Mother Courage. The Earth has Mother Nature and NBC even had My Mother the Car!

Eugene O'Neill's Dynamo is no exception. Ruben Light's mother is a power generator called the Dynamo. Come find out what happens when this powerful relationship gets too close to home!

Dynamo

by Eugene O'Neill

Saturday, January 7th at 8pm

Sunday, January 8th at 2pm

Museum of the San Ramon Valley

205 Railroad Ave., Danville, CA

Please note that the dates in our Winter Newsletter were incorrect. We apologize for the error!

For tickets and more information, please CLICK HERE.

While you are buying tickets, take a tour of our new website. Its clean, modern design is easy to navigate and showcases the beautiful natural landscape of Tao House. CLICK HERE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

