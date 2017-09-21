Improv Battle Royale at the Village Theatre

Improv teams from Danville, San Ramon to battle it out Sept 30

There is a new improv team in town, and they are ready to step into the ring and go toe to toe in an all out improv battle! Improv Battle Royale features Danville’s newest improv team, the Danville Diablos, versus San Ramon’s Suburban Thunder Improv Company. Improv Battle Royale hits the stage Saturday, September 30, 2017.

For those unfamiliar, improv comedy is a style of improvisational humor where teams are given a topic or situation and have to act it out, oftentimes to a hilarious result.

The Danville Diablos have spent the past two months preparing for this night. Coached by improv professional Mike Kasin (whose impressive resume includes acting, directing, and producing in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York), this talented group is ready for their debut performance. Only the wittiest and most spontaneous will triumph! Come ready to laugh, applaud, and suggest some wacky words and situations. Hang on for a wild ride because these talented performers will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Improv Battle Royale begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased by calling (925) 314-3400 or visiting www.villagetheatreshows.com.

For more information, contact Village Theatre Box Office at (925) 314-3400 or [email protected].

