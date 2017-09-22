Live Well, Age Smart! event not to miss

Health and Resource Day, Live Well, Age Smart on Sept 29

One important part of the aging process is maintaining health and wellness. The Town of Danville is looking to provide help to our seniors in that regard by hosting the 4th annual Live Well, Age Smart Health and Resource Day on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Live Well, Age Smart Health and Resource Day will be held at the Danville Senior Center, 115 E. Prospect Avenue. Attendees can look forward to a variety of health-based booths including free health care screenings, investment guidance, retirement choices, travel opportunities, healthy lifestyle choices, and information about recreational opportunities.

Join us at 9:00 am for light refreshments and enjoy the keynote speaker, Jeaneen Slack, CFP, from Summit Financial Group, who will discuss Retirement Income Challenges. If you are considering retirement or have retired in the last 10 years, this speaker will be very helpful in retirement planning.

Following the keynote, join us in the Exhibitor Hall for health and wellness information, complimentary health screenings and raffle prizes. There is no cost to attend this event and no need to pre-register. The first 100 participants receive free reusable Danville shopping bags. Stop on by!

A special thank you to our sponsors who help make this event possible including Brookdale, Visiting Angels, Sunrise Senior Living, Veterans of Danville and Kaiser Permanente.

For more information, contact Senior Services at [email protected] or call (925) 314-3490.

