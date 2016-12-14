Monarch Butterflies at Ardenwood

Programs featuring monarch butterflies continue at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, where the colorful insects are spending the winter in the eucalyptus groves.

“Monarchs and Milkweed” is the topic of naturalist-led programs at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 17, 24 and 31. The milkweed plant is the staff of life for monarch butterflies. Meet at the Ardenwood greenhouse to look for caterpillars and eggs on the milkweed, then stroll to the grove to look for the adults and learn how to ensure butterfly survival.

Another program is “Do Monarchs Matter,” from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Meet at the greenhouse for a question and answer session about the butterflies.

“Monarchs for Kids” is from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, designed for children ages three through six. Meet at the Ardenwood granary for an interactive puppet show, then a walk to the butterfly grove.

And “Marvelous Monarchs” is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 18 and 31. It’s a slide show at the granary, then a trip to the greenhouse to see the butterfly life cycle in action.

Ardenwood is located at 34600 Ardenwood Boulevard, just north of Highway 84. For information on admission fees and programs, call 510-544-2797.