MOWSOS Partners with Sky Power Solar

Meals on Wheels and Senior Outreach Services (MOWSOS) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Sky Power Solar, the local SunPower commercial dealer, to install a solar electricity system at its Walnut Creek home office.

"With funding from a Walnut Creek Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Thomas J. Long Foundation, we were able to conduct energy audits of our building and create a long-term, sustainable energy-efficient system that will reduce our energy costs over time and allow us to serve more clients," says Elaine Clark, MOWSOS' Chief Executive Officer.

According to Clark, MOWSOS serves over 5,500 senior clients each year. Services for seniors will become increasingly (and alarmingly) critical as the population ages in the next decade. "We must find ways to increase the number of seniors we serve in Contra Costa County," says Clark, "and resulting savings from the Sky Power Solar installation will be nearly $10,000 annually."

Bob Winn, President of Sky Power Solar, says "our system will eliminate nearly 90% of MOWSOS' annual electricity bill." "We were very pleased to work with MOWSOS. It was a very worthwhile project for us."

MOWSOS chose Sky Power Solar in part because of their impeccable industry reputation and recommendations from their customers. "We are very pleased with the results," says Clark.

Meals on Wheels and Senior Outreach Services is a full-service nonprofit organization dedicated since 1968 to helping seniors live independently and with dignity. Based in Walnut Creek, the agency serves older adults all across Contra Costa County. More information can be found at www.mowsos.org