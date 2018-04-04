Oakland Man Arrested in CVS Robbery

Suspect stole meds in robbery at gunpoint, captured late Tuesday

Danville Police late Tuesday arrested a 33 year old Oakland man in connection with the morning robbery of the CVS store on San Ramon Valley Boulevard. Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident occurred at approximately 8:08 a.m., April 3, 2018.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Szkotak, 33, entered the store wearing a surgical mask and approached the pharmacist. Szkotak reportedly handed the pharmacist a note demanding pharmaceuticals. During the robbery he displayed a black semi-automatic pistol. On receiving the meds, Szkotak left the store and fled in a gray Toyota Prius.

Chief Shields praised a witness for providing an accurate description of the vehicle that allowed officers to locate it on the Town’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera system. An image of the vehicle’s license plate led to the arrest of Szkotak Tuesday evening at his Oakland home. Szkotak was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a charge of robbery. He has since been released on $100,000 bond.

“We’re extremely pleased with this result and the great cooperation we receive from our residents,” Shields stated. “Between the witness description and our own camera system, we were able to track this suspect down quickly and safely.”

Szkotak is also being investigated in connection with a similar robbery that occurred in 2017 in Danville.

For more information, contact Det. Sgt Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].

