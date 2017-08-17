One City One Book: African-American Tech Pioneers in Silicon Valley

WALNUT CREEK, CA—August 16, 2017—Learn about the little known contributions of African-American men and women in the Bay Area’s high tech industry in a presentation by digital storyteller Kathy Cotton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 7:00-8:30 p.m. in the Oak View Room at the Walnut Creek Library, 1644 N. Broadway. “African-American Tech Pioneers in Silicon Valley” is the third in a series of free programs celebrating Walnut Creek’s One City One Book, “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly.

For her forthcoming documentary, A Place at the Table, Cotton interviewed African-Americans that were introduced to technology, found their niche, and flourished in Silicon Valley, increasing the profitability of many companies through their innovative ideas and inventions. She'll share their stories and highlight the efforts of a group of forward thinkers who were essential in the hiring, retention, and advancement of women and people of color.

RSVPs are encouraged and can be made online at www.wclibrary.org/one-city-one -book or by phone at 925.935.5395

Cotton is a filmmaker with 20 years of experience working as a camera operator and video editor as well as music creation and editing. She studied with the Digital Media Academy at their Stanford University facilities. Prior to film-making, she worked in Human Resources at Hewlett Packard, TRW, and several start-ups, before starting her own consulting firm.

This is the 12th year that the Walnut Creek Library Foundation has produced One City One Book, which provides opportunities for community members to come together through the experience of reading to discuss a work of literature that's accessible to adults and teens and touches on themes of common interest. 2017 One City One Book is sponsored by a generous grant from Wells Fargo Bank and supported by the East Bay Times and Minuteman Press Lafayette. This year's program is in partnership with the Friends of the Walnut Creek Library and the Contra Costa County Library.