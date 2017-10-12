Outdoor Programs Postponed

Poor air quality provokes postponement
With the ongoing issues of air quality as a result of the North Bay wildfires, and the advisory put out by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, all Town outdoor programs from Thursday October 12, 2017 – Sunday, October 15, 2017 have been postponed.
All Town programs, teen centers and classes will limit their activity to indoors. During times of poor air quality, residents are encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
For more information, contact Recreation, Arts and Community Service Director Henry Perezalonso at (925) 314-3454 or [email protected]