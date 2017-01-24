Stolen Vehicle Recovered: Pair Arrested

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers with the Danville Police Department were alerted to a stolen Nissan Sentra via the Town’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera system. Officers located the stolen vehicle parked at the Railroad Avenue parking lot. When two suspects returned to the vehicle, officers initiated contact

At this time, one suspect, identified as John Fouhey, 35, Martinez, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot chase. A second suspect, identified as Courtney Hall, 20, Pleasant Hill, was taken into custody at the vehicle.

Following his arrest, Fouhey suffered an unrelated medical issue and was transported to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center before being booked at the Martinez Detention Facility. Hall was transported and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Fouhey was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of personal identifying information, resisting arrest and a parole hold. Hall was booked for possession of stolen property, possession of personal identifying information, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

For more information, contact Lt. Allan Shields at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].

