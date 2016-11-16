Park District Board Members to be Honored

The East Bay Regional Park District invites the public to a reception Dec. 1 honoring John Sutter and Doug Siden, who are retiring after a combined 44 years of service on the District board.

Sutter, who served 20 years on the Park District board representing Ward 2, is best known for his work to save the land around San Pablo Reservoir as well as create Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline and the future Gateway Park at the old Oakland Army Base. A former Alameda County Superior Court judge, Sutter was a founder of the Greenbelt Alliance and has been a passionate advocate for the environment and public access to parks and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Siden was elected to represent Ward 4 in 1992, and was a key part of the successful efforts to pass Measures CC and WW. He’s also been instrumental in the protection, public access and continued restoration of Crown Memorial State Beach and Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline. In the community, he’s been involved with the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, San Leandro Creek Alliance and Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center. Siden has been a longtime proponent for social justice, environmental protection and youth.

WHAT: Public reception honoring John Sutter and Doug Siden

WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1

WHERE: Dunsmuir Historic Estate, 2960 Peralta Oaks Court, Oakland

Please RSVP to Ali Haynes, [email protected] or (510) 544-2010

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

