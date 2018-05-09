Rattlesnake Advisory

Rattlesnake Safety in the Regional Parks

Spring and Summer are active snake seasons in parks and open spaces. As the weather heats up, rattlesnakes especially become more active. They, like humans, like to explore when the weather gets warm. The East Bay Regional Park District is advising the public take snake safety precautions when visiting a Regional Parks.

Safety Tips for Visiting Regional Parks:

Always hike with a friend so you can help each other in case of emergency. Look at the ground ahead of you as you are walking. Look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down. Avoid placing your hands or feet where you can’t see clearly. Check the area around picnic tables, campsites, and barbecues before using them. If you encounter a rattlesnake in these areas, notify park staff. Also bring plenty of water for yourself and your pets as many parks do not have direct water supply. Keep pets on the designated trails and away from snakes if they see one.

What to Do If You See a Rattlesnake:

Leave it alone. Do not try to capture or harm it. All park wildlife is protected by law. If you see a snake on a trail, wait for it to cross and do not approach. Then move carefully and slowly away.

What to Do If Bitten by a Snake:

If bitten by a rattlesnake, stay calm and send someone to Call 911.Remain calm by lying down with the affected limb lower than the heart. If you are by yourself, walk calmly to the nearest source of help to Dial 911. Do Not Run. If bitten by any other kind of snake, leave the snake alone. Wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and seek medical attention. If you are not sure what kind of snake bit you, check the bite for two puncture marks (in rare cases one puncture mark) associated with intense, burning pain. This is typical of a rattle snake bite. Other snakebites may leave multiple teeth marks without associated burning pain.

Snakes are an important resource in the natural environment. They are prime controlling agents of rodent, insect, and other reptile populations. They must be enjoyed from afar and left where they are found. It is illegal to collect, kill, or remove any plants or animals from the East Bay Regional Park District. Please help us to protect wildlife and their environment for present and future generations. Additional information available at www.ebparks.org/parks/safety/#Snakes .

The East Bay Regional Park District is a system of beautiful public parks and trails in Alameda and Contra Costa counties east of San Francisco Bay, established in 1934. The system comprises 121,000 acres in 73 parks including over1,250 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding and nature learning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

