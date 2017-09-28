Run for Education to benefit local schools

The San Ramon Valley Prepares for the 34th Annual Run for Education

Walkers and runners from across the San Ramon Valley and beyond are getting ready for the biggest event of the year on Sunday, October 1, 2017 for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District—the Run for Education. Each year, close to 9,000 participants put on their athletic shoes for the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser.

This is the only event in the San Ramon Valley that has participants, volunteers and spectators from all 36 San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) schools, representing the communities of Alamo, Danville and San Ramon. It is also the largest run that supports education in Northern California.

The largest fundraiser of the event – the Rotary Club of San Ramon’s Auction for Education – runs through September 29. Over $40,000 in auction items have been donated by businesses and community members. Last year, the Auction raised over $80,000 for SRVUSD schools.

The Run for Education has been a tradition in the San Ramon Valley for 34 years.

It is the primary fund-raising activity for the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation (SRVEF), a non-profit organization that supports and promotes education in partnership with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. Together with its 34 affiliates, SRVEF raises more than $7 million a year to support education.

Race day includes a 5k Fun Run, a 5k and a 10k (both certified by the USA Track and Field) . Both 5ks start at 8:15 a.m. at Iron Horse Middle School (12601 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon). The 10k starts at 8 a.m. at Charlotte Wood Middle School (600 El Capitan Drive, Danville). On Saturday, September 30, 2017 there is also a Mini Run sponsored by Stanford Children’s Health for children 2-6 years old at 4 p.m. during the Health & Wellness Expo at Iron Horse Middle School.

More information including registration is at: http://www.srvef.org/The-Run-For-Education/Race-Information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

