San Ramon Celebrates 150 Years of Community

Yearlong sesquicentennial festivities continue to celebrate thriving East Bay community.

San Ramon, California -- August 15, 2017: “A birthday party for the ages” is how the San Ramon 150 planning committee is characterizing the September 9th cornerstone event to celebrate San Ramon’s sesquicentennial year as a community.

What: San Ramon's 150th Birthday Party

When: Saturday, September 9th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm

Where: San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

“This will be a very special day for San Ramon as it symbolizes a major milestone - 150 years of strong community,” said Heidi Kenniston-Lee, co-chair for the San Ramon 150 Planning Committee. “We invite the entire community to celebrate with us and show their San Ramon pride.”

The party will include birthday refreshments, party favors, music, historic displays, balloons and activities for the kids, a commemorative poem by San Ramon’s Poet Laureate and a panel discussion on how San Ramon became a city.

The party is just one of many events and activities still planned as part of the yearlong 2017 celebration of San Ramon 150 in recognition of 150 years of community in the once village and now City of San Ramon. Other events/programs still planned include:

Fun on the Farm Event (“Ropin’, Wranglin’ and Ranchin”) on Saturday, August 26th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Forest Home Farms Historic Park. Learn the cowboy way with ranch-themed activities and old-fashioned games. Meet descendants from San Ramon pioneer ranching families. Unveiling of the new San Ramon 150 geocache at Forest Home Farms.

(“Ropin’, Wranglin’ and Ranchin”) on Saturday, August 26th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Forest Home Farms Historic Park. Learn the cowboy way with ranch-themed activities and old-fashioned games. Meet descendants from San Ramon pioneer ranching families. Unveiling of the new San Ramon 150 geocache at Forest Home Farms. Iron Horse Trail Walk . A flat, paved 1.5 mile guided walk starting at both the Crow Canyon Trail Crossing and the California High School Trail Entrance ending at City Hall for the San Ramon 150 Birthday Party on Saturday, September 9th. Meet at 9:45am at walk starting points. *Walks are free but require pre-registration at SanRamonRecGuide.com

. A flat, paved 1.5 mile guided walk starting at both the Crow Canyon Trail Crossing and the California High School Trail Entrance ending at City Hall for the San Ramon 150 Birthday Party on Saturday, September 9th. Meet at 9:45am at walk starting points. *Walks are free but require pre-registration at SanRamonRecGuide.com San Ramon 150 "Culture in the Community" Celebration on Sunday, October 15th, from 12:00pm noon to 5:00pm at the San Ramon Community Center. Event includes multicultural performances, cultural booths, food trucks, activities and fashions from around the world.

on Sunday, October 15th, from 12:00pm noon to 5:00pm at the San Ramon Community Center. Event includes multicultural performances, cultural booths, food trucks, activities and fashions from around the world. San Ramon 150 “Celebrate San Ramon” Lecture Series . Learn about the rich past, wonderful present and promising future of San Ramon at these enlightening presentations. You can find the lecture series schedule by accessing the digital San Ramon Recreation Guide at http://www.sanramon.ca.gov.



. Learn about the rich past, wonderful present and promising future of San Ramon at these enlightening presentations. You can find the lecture series schedule by accessing the digital San Ramon Recreation Guide at http://www.sanramon.ca.gov. San Ramon 150 Video Series . A 5-part video series that highlights San Ramon as a community, its rich history, vibrant business climate, and award-winning schools. Segments one and two are available at http://SanRamon150.com. Segments three through five coming soon!

. A 5-part video series that highlights San Ramon as a community, its rich history, vibrant business climate, and award-winning schools. Segments one and two are available at http://SanRamon150.com. Segments three through five coming soon! “Why I Love San Ramon” Video Stories. Community members are encouraged to share why they love San Ramon by posting an online video story. Go to SanRamon150.com/stories/for details and guidelines.

Supported by a San Ramon City Council Resolution establishing 1867 as the San Ramon community’s founding year, San Ramon 150 commemorates the 1867 building of San Ramon’s first permanent, two-room schoolhouse, signaling a time when San Ramon had all the components of a well-rounded, viable community—a place folks were proud to call home. 150 years later, San Ramon remains a successful and cohesive community of diverse residents, great schools, prosperous businesses, beautiful parks, open space and community assets.

“With the many incredible improvements within arm’s reach including construction of the San Ramon City Center and bike/pedestrian walkways over Bollinger Canyon Road, and improvements to the Iron Horse Trail and San Ramon Library, I can’t think of a better way for us to celebrate San Ramon than with the San Ramon 150 yearlong anniversary,” said Mayor Bill Clarkson.

Through a collaborative, grassroots effort of proud citizens, businesses and community leaders, San Ramon celebrates 150 years of community with a series of dedicated events, partner events and programs, pioneer presentations and historic displays that reflect the historic roots of the San Ramon community, highlight the wonderful qualities of present-day San Ramon and look forward to a promising future for all who live, work and play in the community.

In addition, San Ramon 150 features declarations and visual displays of community and civic pride including light pole flags on main San Ramon thoroughfares, commemorative pins and momentos, a special San Ramon 150 poem by the City’s Poet Laureate, an official San Ramon 150 geocache and a San Ramon 150 photo/video “Why I Love San Ramon” campaign.

San Ramon 150 Primary sponsors

Presenting sponsors:

San Ramon Chamber of Commerce

Discover San Ramon

City of San Ramon

Trailblazer Sponsors:

Bishop Ranch

Riley Design Associates

Chevron

Founding sponsors:

Republic Services

Diablo Magazine

First American

To learn more about the San Ramon 150 celebration, go to http://www.SanRamon150.com/.

