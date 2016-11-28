School Board Invites Community to Apply for FOAC

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) Board of Education is seeking members for the Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee (FOAC). Through this committee, the community as a whole is able to participate in the process of reviewing school facilities and of planning for the future. A key priority for the committee will be to provide advice to the Board, the Superintendent, and senior district management on current and future facilities issues affecting SRVUSD and their impact on education.

Committee Responsibilities

Provide oversight of Measure D facilities bond projects and expenditures;

Review current and future SRVUSD facilities and master plans and provide recommendations to the Board and district management on the priority of implementation;

Review financial and performance audits and submit an annual report to the Board of Education;

Review and provide recommendations related to district standards and long term maintenance;

Review and provide recommendations on the development of a comprehensive list of facilities priorities that would require additional revenue sources;

Review and recommend solutions for the proper protection of the community’s investment in maintaining school facilities.

FOAC Composition

The FOAC consists of at least seven (7) board-appointed members to serve for a term of at least two (2) years, without compensation, and for no more than three (3) consecutive terms. The membership will reflect the SRVUSD community. Education Code requires that representation on such a committee must include the following:

A member who is active in a business organization within the San Ramon Valley Unified School District;

A member active in a senior citizen’s organization;

A member active in a bona fide taxpayers association;

A parent/guardian of a child currently enrolled in SRVUSD and active member of a parent/teacher organization such as PTA or school site council.

Meetings

The FOAC shall meet a minimum of four (4) times each year.

Deadline to submit an application is December 12, 2016.