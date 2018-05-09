School District Accepting Applications for Board Position by May 29

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is accepting applications from interested community members to provisionally fill one unexpired term of office on the Board of Education. The term expires December 2018. The candidate who is appointed by the Board to fill the vacancy can run for re-election in November 2018.

The vacancy was created when Denise Jennison who, after serving nearly 8 years on the Board of Education, resigned effective May 23, 2018.

Applicants must be registered voters residing in the boundaries of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the State of California, and not disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

To obtain an application, visit www.srvusd.net/boeapplication or pick up an application packet from the Superintendent’s Office at 699 Old Orchard Drive, Danville, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Applications are to be returned to the Superintendent’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. No applications will be accepted past the deadline.

For further information contact Cindy Fischer, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent at (925) 552-2933 or [email protected]

About the San Ramon Valley Unified School District

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District stands among the highest-achieving school districts in California. It encompasses the communities of Alamo, Blackhawk, Danville, Diablo, and San Ramon (including the new Dougherty Valley communities in east San Ramon) as

well as a small portion of the cities of Walnut Creek and Pleasanton. Considered a “destination district” due to its strong reputation for academic excellence, businesses and families chose to move to the area for its schools. With approximately 32,000 students, the District has a 98.4% graduation rate. Almost 40% of students are enrolled in an Advanced Placement course and 95% of graduates plan to attend college.

