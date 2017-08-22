SRVUSD Presents Cultural Responsive Speaker Series

By on No Comment

By Elizabeth Graswich

As part of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's (SRVUSD) ongoing efforts to support diversity and equity, the District is proud to present the Cultural Responsive Speaker Series featuring several renowned experts.  Education and communication are essential to help foster dialogue around the challenges that divide. The goal is to create a community that values diversity, embraces differences and builds partnerships based on trust, respect and mutual understanding.

 

September 7, 2017

Zaretta Hammond

Helping Students Become Engaged and Confident Learners

San Ramon Valley High School PAC

 

September 28, 2017

Dr. Lori Watson

Setting the stage for Equity & Opportunity: An Introduction to Courageous Conversation

Dougherty Valley High School Theater

 

October 26, 2017

Olivia Higgins 

LGBTQ Inclusion in School Culture, on Campus & in the Classsroom

California High School Theater

 

November 15, 2017

Ameena Jandali

Understanding Muslim students: Fostering an Inclusive Environment

California High School Theater

 

Additional Sessions may be added. Please check www.srvusd.net for updates. All presentations are from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend.

  , ,

SRVUSD Presents Cultural Responsive Speaker Series added by on
View all posts by DeniseR →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.