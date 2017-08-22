SRVUSD Presents Cultural Responsive Speaker Series

By Elizabeth Graswich
As part of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's (SRVUSD) ongoing efforts to support diversity and equity, the District is proud to present the Cultural Responsive Speaker Series featuring several renowned experts. Education and communication are essential to help foster dialogue around the challenges that divide. The goal is to create a community that values diversity, embraces differences and builds partnerships based on trust, respect and mutual understanding.
September 7, 2017
Helping Students Become Engaged and Confident Learners
San Ramon Valley High School PAC
September 28, 2017
Setting the stage for Equity & Opportunity: An Introduction to Courageous Conversation
Dougherty Valley High School Theater
October 26, 2017
LGBTQ Inclusion in School Culture, on Campus & in the Classsroom
California High School Theater
November 15, 2017
Understanding Muslim students: Fostering an Inclusive Environment
California High School Theater
Additional Sessions may be added. Please check www.srvusd.net for updates. All presentations are from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend.