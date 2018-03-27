SRVUSD Recognizes Teachers of the Year

On March 13, 2018, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District’s (SRVUSD) Board of Education recognized Lynn Alamillo and Shanna Gagnon as the 2018-2019 Teachers of the Year.

Lynn Alamillo joined the staff at Quail Run Elementary in 2008 and moved to Bella Vista Elementary when it opened last year. She has extensive experience teaching 1st and 2nd grade students; this year she has been happily teaching a 2nd/3rd grade combination class. Teaching is Lynn’s passion – she considers herself a lifelong learner, always seeking ways to improve her practice and engage students in active learning. Outside of her classroom, she’s mentored new teachers, worked with several student teachers, and collaborated with colleagues to present professional development for district colleagues. Lynn attends as many professional development experiences as time allows and shares her knowledge at school and family outreach events. She has a business degree from University of California at Berkeley, a teaching credential from Chapman University, and a Masters degree in Educational Technology from Touro University.

Although Shanna Gagnon always wanted to be a teacher, circumstances led her to first pursue a business career. Her second career as a teacher began with the realization that she most enjoyed her role mentoring new employees, leading her to earn a teaching credential. Shanna taught history first in the Acalanes and Martinez Unified School Districts until landing at California High School in 2013, where she happily remains. She has found her passion teaching students in the iQuest program, a course where student learning meets the real world through internships. Under Shanna’s leadership, the program has grown to serve more than 100 students each year and more than 60 community partnerships. Standing our among top teachers, Shanna is a frequent presenter at school, district, and community events where she shares her love of learning and her belief in the power of community. In addition to her teaching credential from St. Mary’s College, she has a B.A. in History and Business Economics from U.C. Santa Barbara and a Career Technical Education Credential from UC Berkeley.

Both Lynn and Shanna represent the best of the best and we are so fortunate to have such excellent teachers who always emphasize balancing each student's personal and academic growth,” said SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt. “Congratulations to Lynn and Shanna on this achievement!”

Each year all Contra Costa County School Districts select Teachers of the Year. An expert committee, with representatives from education and the community, then chooses one of these candidates to represent Contra Costa County in the State Teacher of the Year Program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

