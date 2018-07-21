Still time to Register for Danville Children’s Triathlon

Annual non-competitive triathlon event set for August 12

Children ages 7-10 are invited to “tri” the fun sport of triathlon at the Third Annual Danville Children’s Triathlon, which will be held on August 12, 2018 at Monte Vista High School.

This swim-bike-run event is a great way to introduce children to the sport of triathlon. The majority of participants in the 2016 event were first-time triathletes. In order to keep the focus on safety and fun, the event isn’t timed. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal and hat.

The race distances for the age groups are:

Ages 7 & 8: Swim four laps (100 yards), bike one mile, run one lap (.25 miles) around the track.

Ages 9 & 10: Swim six laps (150 yards), bike two miles, run two laps (.50 miles) around the track.

To register, visit http://www.danville.ca.gov/197/Recreation-Arts-Community-Services . The cost is $35 for residetns, $42 for non-residents.

Volunteers, age 14 and up, are also needed for this event. To sign up, please visit http://danville.ca.gov/volunteer/

Registration can be done online at www.danvillerecguide.com or contact the Danville Community Center at (925) 314-3400.

