Danville streets closing for exotic cars

Danville is getting the roads ready to showcase exotic and fine performance cars at the Danville Concours D'Elegance on Sunday, September 17. Make it a memorable trip while strolling the event and enjoy a bite at a local restaurant or discover a unique find in one of our many charming local businesses.

Motorists should be advised that Hartz Avenue will be closed through much of the day September 17, 2017 for the Danville D’Elegance event. From 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hartz Avenue. will be closed from Diablo Rd. to Hartz Way, along with the following side streets, Prospect Avenue, School Street and Church Street.

Car enthusiasts will begin parking along the route early in the day and the Concours D’Elegance event will run from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This event draws a large crowd, so motorists are asked to exercise caution downtown

For more information about this event, visit www.danville-delegance.org .

