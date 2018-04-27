Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Arrested

ALPR cameras locate stolen vehicle carjacked from Hayward

A 22 year-old Oakland man is in custody in connection with a stolen vehicle reported carjacked out of Hayward.

Police Chief Allan Shields said at 11:06 a.m. the department’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system flagged a stolen vehicle in Danville near Diablo Road and Camino Tassajara. A short time later, officers located the vehicle, described as a 2016 Honda HRV, on McCauley Road near Monza Court.

The suspect, identified as Tone Moa, 22, of Oakland, fled the vehicle on foot. Units from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, including the Starr3 helicopter, helped locate Moa, who was taken into custody by Danville PD. While fleeing, Moa suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to San Ramon Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Moa is charged with felony evading. Further charges may be filed pending the completion of the investigation.

For more information, contact Lt. Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected].

