Suspect Sought in Wednesday Robbery

Danville Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a Wednesday afternoon robbery in the parking lot of the Safeway store, 3496 Camino Tassajara .

Police Chief Allan Shields said officers were dispatched to that location at 12:14 p.m. on May 30, 2018, in response to the report of a robbery.

Officers learned that the victim had met a man in the parking lot to buy an Apple iWatch that was being sold online. The suspect instead threatened force and took the victim’s wallet after the victim refused to purchase the watch. The suspect then fled in a gray Toyota Prius with Mitsubishi Oakland paper plates. The vehicle also had Lyft ride-sharing stickers in the front window and rear hatchback.

The suspect is described as an adult African-American male, approximately 20 years old, 6’0” tall, wearing a white hoodie with gold writing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Sergeant Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3703 or email [email protected].

