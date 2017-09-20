Suspect Sought in Walgreens Armed Robbery

Male suspect seen fleeing from store

Danville Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a Wednesday morning armed robbery. Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident occurred at approximately 8:08 a.m. on September 20, 2017 at the Walgreens Store in the 600 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard. In the robbery, the male suspect entered the store and proceeded to the pharmacy area, where he displayed a pistol and handed the clerk a note demanding prescription medicine. After receiving an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs, the suspect grabbed other items and fled the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a surgical mask, gray zippered sweater and a dark beanie cap. (see attached photo).

A K9 officer from the San Ramon Police Department assisted Danville officers in the search for the suspect. Danville Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Any person with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3703 or[email protected].

