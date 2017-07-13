Street Closures for Hot Summer Nights Car Shows

A street party like no other, Danville’s Hot Summer Nights Car Shows combine classic cars with current rides and camaraderie to create an evening of summer celebration in picturesque downtown Danville. The first Hot Summer Nights of the season is set for Thursday, July 13, 2017. Hours of the shows are 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A large crowd is expected, resulting in heavy pedestrian traffic through the area. Motorists are asked to drive with caution.

Motorists should be advised that the following streets will be closed to traffic on July 13 and August 10, 2017 for the Hot Summer Nights Car Show from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Hartz Way; Linda Mesa Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Rose Avenue; Diablo Road between Hartz Avenue and Rose Avenue; Diablo Road at Front Street, westbound direction; Local traffic access only between Front Street and Rose Avenue on Diablo Road and Front Street north to Linda Mesa Avenue; Prospect Avenue between the Clock Tower Municipal Parking Lot entrance and Front Street; and Church Street 50 feet west and east of Hartz Avenue.

Railroad Avenue and Front Street are available as alternate routes through the downtown area.

For more information about the show, visit www.dhsncs.com . For road closure information, contact Lieutenant Allan Shields at (925) 314-3701 or [email protected] .

