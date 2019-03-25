2019 Dennis Thomas Art & Writing Challenge Announced

The Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center recently announced its 2019 competitions for local youth in connection with its Creating Peaceful Schools programs. Both are open to middle and high school students in Contra Costa County.

The 21st annual Dennis Thomas Art & Writing Challenge has prizes ranging from $25 to $500. And in celebration of its 50th year, this year the Center is adding a new way to recognize youth who are making a difference. It is awarding three $100 Youth Activist Grants!

This year the topic/prompt for the Art & Writing Challenge is:

"Cultivating A Peaceful World: Visions for the Future" and the description reads as follows: Across the globe, marginalized communities continue to face direct threats to their humanity and livelihood. We fear not only for the lives of those across the globe, but for ourselves, our families, and our loved ones. At times, this fear can be overwhelming. However, we must not let it defeat us. We are more powerful together than anyone can imagine. We must look inside ourselves and to our community to envision the future we want.

The Youth Activist Grants will be awarded to an individual, youth organization or group of young people who have been outstanding in doing the work and engaging in the struggle for creating peaceful schools, human rights, peace and/or youth empowerment.

Deadlines for Art & Writing submissions and Youth Activist Grant nominations is April 12, 2019. Contest rules, forms and more information may be found at https://tinyurl.com/2019CAPS , contact the Center at (925) 933-7850 or [email protected].

