Aileen Theile Named East Bay Regional Park District Fire Chief

Oakland, CA – On October 27, 2018, Aileen Theile was appointed the new Fire Chief of the East Bay Regional Park District. Theile had been serving as Acting Fire Chief since March 22, 2018. The Fire Chief oversees all fire protection, fire prevention, and firefighting activities for the Park District, which includes 73 regional parks on over 121,000 acres open space.

“The Park District is happy to announce Aileen Theile as our new Fire Chief,” said East Bay Regional Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “Chief Theile’s extensive experience with wildfire hazard reduction will be a major asset for the Park District.”

Chief Theile is an expert in fire fuels management and fire behavior. Her accomplishments with the Fire Department include participation in statewide firefighting on behalf of the Park District.

Chief Theile has been part of the Park District’s prescribed fire program to prevent catastrophic damage from wildfire on our lands and surrounding communities. She has led many cross-discipline teams, both internal and external to the Park District, where she has developed a reputation as a leader who fosters professionalism and collaboration.

Chief Theile started with the Park District in 1994 as a Park Ranger at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area and went on to work at several other parks including Sunol Regional Wilderness, Garin Regional Park, and Cull Canyon Regional Recreation Area. In 2002 she was promoted to Resource Analyst in the Stewardship Department. She joined the District’s Fire Department in 1995 on special assignment as an Industrial Firefighter and advanced to Industrial Lieutenant in 2006. Her first permanent assignment in the Fire Department was in 2012 as a Fire Captain.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the choice of Chief Theile as the East Bay Regional Park District’s new Fire Chief. Chief Theile is an experienced wildland firefighter and fuels management expert,” said East Bay Regional Park District Police Chief and Assistant General Manager of Public Safety Anthony Ciaburro. “Her on-the-ground experience in statewide fires provides a precise and powerful perspective on what is needed to protect the residents and environment of the East Bay.”

“Above all, she is a strong leader in an era of unprecedented challenges,” added Ciaburro.

The Park District’s Fire Department manages fire protection and fire hazard reduction, including thinning and reducing hazardous vegetation on over 1,000 acres per year. The Fire Department includes sixty-eight full and part-time, on-call firefighters and nine fire stations. The Park District specializes in wildland firefighting, including staff, training, equipment, and weather monitoring.

Chief Theile earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental science with an emphasis in biology and ecology from California State University – East Bay (Hayward). She also possesses a Fire Officer Certification from the California State Fire Marshall’s Office and has completed coursework for a Chief Fire Officer Certification.

Chief Theile is a Livermore native and current resident of Martinez.

The East Bay Regional Park District is a system of beautiful public parks and trails in Alameda and Contra Costa counties east of San Francisco Bay, established in 1934. The system comprises 121,000 acres in 73 parks including over 1,250 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding and nature learning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

