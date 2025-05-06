Alameda County Fair 2025 Wine Competition Winners

Pleasanton, Calif. – The annual Alameda County Fair Wine Competition has concluded and winners have been selected from a total of 444 submissions. The Gold Medal and Best of Show wines will be available for purchase by the glass in the Wine Garden at the Alameda County Fair June 13-July 6. Alameda County Wine Competition : Best of Show Sparkling : Omega Road – 2024 Sparkling Alvarinho (Lodi)

: Omega Road – 2024 Sparkling Alvarinho (Lodi) Best of Show White Wine : Las Positas Vineyards – Estate Reserve 2024 Verdelho (Livermore)

: Las Positas Vineyards – Estate Reserve 2024 Verdelho (Livermore) Best of Show Rosé : Del Valle Winery – 2024 Grenache Rosé (Livermore)

: Del Valle Winery – 2024 Grenache Rosé (Livermore) Best of Show Red : Concannon – 2022 Reserve Malbec (Livermore)

: Concannon – 2022 Reserve Malbec (Livermore) Best of Show Dessert: The Singing Winemaker – NV Karen’s Kisses (Livermore) Best of the Blends : Best of Show White Blend : D’Elissagaray – 2024 Ardo Zuria (California)

: D’Elissagaray – 2024 Ardo Zuria (California) Best of Show Rosé Blend : Terra Amata – 2024 Rosé of Zinfandel (Dry Creek)

: Terra Amata – 2024 Rosé of Zinfandel (Dry Creek) Best of Show Red Blend: Concannon – 2022 Reserve Assemblage Red (Livermore Valley) Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Summit : Best of Show Sauvignon Blanc : Concannon – 2024 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc (Livermore)

: Concannon – 2024 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc (Livermore) Best of Show Zinfandel: Macchia – 2023 Devious Primitivo (California) All 2025 wine competition Gold, Bronze, and Silver Medal winners are available to view at alamedacountyfair.com. Celebrate Summer with the 2025 Alameda County Fair, from June 13-July 6, 2025. For more information, please visit annual.alamedacountyfair.com. A reminder that the annual Wine Fest will be held Saturday, June 28 from 2pm-5pm in the new location of the Professional Gardens and Court-of-Four Seasons. Admission and Wine Fest tickets are discounted online through June 12. 2025 Alameda County Fair Information

Dates: June 13-July 6 (Open Wednesday-Sunday)

Hours: 12pm-11pm daily (except July 4, 10am-8pm)

Carnival Hours: Wed-Sun 1pm to closing (July 4, 10am-8pm)

Concerts: 8pm-9:15pm nightly (except July 4) Friday, June 13 – WAR

Saturday, June 14 – Gym Class Heroes

Sunday, June 15 – The Romantics

Wednesday, June 18 – Sawyer Brown

Thursday, June 19 – Air Supply

Friday, June 20 – Sugar Ray

Saturday, June 21 – Twist on Taylor

Sunday, June 22 – Mi Banda El Mexicano

Wednesday, June 25 – Too $hort

Thursday, June 26 – Tower of Power

Friday, June 27 – Colbie Caillat

Saturday, June 28 – Elton John The Early Years Tribute

Sunday, June 29 – Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Wednesday, July 2 -TESLA

Thursday, July 3 – Clint Black

Friday, July 4 – NO CONCERT

Saturday, July 5 – Revisiting Creedence

Sunday, July 6 – La Original Banda El Limón Drone Show: 9:30pm nightly (except July 4)

Movies on the Lawn: Every night at 6pm, including July 4 (see movie list)

Wine Fest: June 28, 2pm-5pm in the Professional Gardens and Court-Of-Four Seasons

Action Sports: Located in Michelob Ultra Grandstand FMX: Shows Daily (4 shows Wed-Thurs; 3 shows Fri-Sun)

Camel Rides in the Paddock Daily

Off Axis Stunt Show (June 13-15, starting at 6pm)

Motorsport Tractor Pulls (June 20-22, starting at 6pm)

Rodeo (June 27-29, starting at 6pm)

Monsters of Destruction Monster Truck Show (July 4-6, starting at 6pm) Tickets:

Advance Sale Pricing (valid through June 12, 2025; all pricing includes fees): General (13-61) – $17.60

Seniors (62+) – $14.30

Kids (6-12) – $14.30

General Parking – $13

Unlimited Carnival + Sky Ride wristbands – $38.50 (Valid any one day of the Fair) Carnival tickets may only purchase on site at a Carnival Kiosk starting June 13, 2025

Season Pass (admission for all 18 days, plus concert early access) – $52.80

Fair Premium Season Pass (admission for all 18 days with PARKING, plus concert early access) – $99.55 Regular Gate Admission* (Starting June 13 – July 6): General (13-61) – $19.80

Seniors (62+) – $16.50

Kids (6-12) – $16.50

Children 5 and Under – FREE

General Parking – $15

Unlimited Carnival + Sky Ride wristbands – Wed-Thurs $37, Fri-Sun & July 4, $42 – valid any one day of Fair – may only be purchased in at a Butler Kiosk inside the Fair starting June 13 Promotions and Special Days Pint for a Pass February 1 through June 1 – Give blood at a Red Cross Location in Alameda County and receive a FREE general admission ticket valid any single day of Fair in June

February 1 through June 1 – Give blood at a Red Cross Location in Alameda County and receive a FREE general admission ticket valid any single day of Fair in June Feed the Need Food Drive and $1 Ride Day Wednesday, June 18 – One FREE general admission for June 18 until 5pm with the donation of 4 non-perishable food items to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and $1 rides until 5pm

Wednesday, June 18 – One FREE general admission for June 18 until 5pm with the donation of 4 non-perishable food items to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and $1 rides until 5pm Pet Food Drive and $1 Ride Day Wednesday, June 25 – Bring new, unopened pet food items to benefit Valley Humane Society and receive FREE one general admission for June 25 & $1 rides, until 5pm

Wednesday, June 25 – Bring new, unopened pet food items to benefit Valley Humane Society and receive FREE one general admission for June 25 & $1 rides, until 5pm $1 Ride Wednesdays (Wednesdays, June 18, June 25, July 2 – until 5pm) – $1 rides until 5pm

(Wednesdays, June 18, June 25, July 2 – until 5pm) – $1 rides until 5pm Throwback Thursdays (TBT) – Every Thursday of Fair, general admission is $11 until 5pm

– Every Thursday of Fair, general admission is $11 until 5pm $3 Fair Food Bites (Every Thursday — June 19, June 26, July 3 — until 5pm) – Select fun-sized Fair treats just $3 each

(Every Thursday — June 19, June 26, July 3 — until 5pm) – Select fun-sized Fair treats just $3 each $5 Wednesday: July 2 – $5.50 admission ticket, online only, until 9pm

– $5.50 admission ticket, online only, until 9pm First Responder’s Day: July 4 – Free general Fair admission with ID Until 3pm

– Free general Fair admission with ID Until 3pm Children 5 and Under : FREE general admission ALL DAY, EVERYDAY

: FREE general admission ALL DAY, EVERYDAY Military Appreciation: One FREE general Fair admission with valid Military ID, ALL DAY, EVERYDAY *Subject to change.