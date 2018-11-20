Annual Kiwanis Food Drive will Brighten the Holidays for Those in Need

Give Generously.

In collaboration with NBC and Safeway Grocery Stores on Saturday November 17th, the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley will hold their annual food drive. They will be collecting food for the needy in our community, helped by over 30 volunteers, when approximately 850 bags of groceries totaling an estimated 10,000 lbs. of food will be gathered.

Collection points will be outside Safeway stores in Alamo, Blackhawk, Dougherty Valley and San Ramon/Crow Canyon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where shoppers will be asked to purchase a $10 bag of food in the stores. Tax-deductible cash donations can also be made. All food and funds will be delivered to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. The Kiwanis will also donate $4,000 directly to the Food Bank to purchase yet more groceries.

The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley meet weekly for lunch every Wednesday at the Black Bear Diner in Danville. More information is available at http://www.srvkiwanis.org.

